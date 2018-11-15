All Khidmat Centres integrated in Punjab

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: All Khidmat Centres of the province have been integrated through well-organised system. The services will be provided under one roof, and citizens will not have to travel to Central Police Office in Lahore from far-flung areas. Project Director Ahsan Younas and DG Operations of PITB Faisal Yousaf brief IGP on the initiative.
