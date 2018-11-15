Rescue 1122 rebuts report about ACE letter

LAHORE: Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) spokesperson has clarified a news item published in The News on November 14 gives a wrong impression of this life-saving emergency service which is contrary to the facts and its performance.

It is clarified that some unfit and terminated employees have been filing irrelevant, baseless complaints at different forums and involved in spreading disinformation against the management of Punjab Emergency Service to blackmail and fulfil their ulterior motives.

However, senior management of Rescue 1122 shall not be blackmailed by such negative tactics as it has carried out all its processes in a transparent manner.

The spokesperson said seeking of information/comments about any complaint from one department to another is routine practice as no one can be condemned unheard in the best interest of justice. Therefore, declaring somebody guilty and reporting such kind of issues without the official version of the organisation concerned is against the code of ethics. Sharing of such official correspondence through media may cause to defame the organisation which ultimately results in de-motivation of the staff, who are working hard to ensure the standard of emergency service delivery. It is matter of over a decade excellent performance of Rescue Service which is the result of its transparency, merit, devotion and commitment of management.

Arshad Dogar adds: The spokesperson has admitted that the Rescue 1122 DG received a letter from Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), and yet issued a self-contradictory clarification of the story published in The News the other day. The director general has termed the letter of ACE a move against him and the department, by a strong lobby working for years. Interestingly, earlier the DG had been denying the presence of any such lobby in the department but in a recent talk with The News, he admitted that there is some strong lobby which is trying to distort the image of Rescue 1122 and its management.

The spokesperson’s statement shows he has not thoroughly gone through The News report. The story doesn’t give any bad impression as its headline reads that ACE has initiated a probe in the alleged irregularities in the department. The letter of deputy director investigation ACE clearly shows that he has demanded extensive record of the Service not for his personal consumption but to conclude the ongoing inquiry.

The spokesperson’s statement about unfit and terminated employees has nothing to do with the published story. The fact of the issue is that the top command of the department had always failed to tackle the internal affairs of the department which fanned dirty politics at the cost of the sacred mission of Rescue 1122.

The spokesperson has leveled baseless allegation of blackmailing as in fact Anti-Corruption Establishment has not only sought record of different matters from the DG but has directed him to ensure appearance of some officer well conversant with the facts before the enquiry committee on November 16 (tomorrow), failing which the ACE will take ex-parte action against the delinquents under its rules.

The spokesperson has very stated that the ACE has sought information/comments as a routine practice as no one can be condemned unheard in the best interest of justice. In fact, the ACE has demanded provision of record of all sensitive matters related to purchase of ambulances and recruitment of officers to establish whether all procedures were transparent or the accused officers had undermined the set rules. How could it be termed routine information?

Moreover, The News has not declared anybody guilty as how could a reporter declare someone guilty.

The spokesperson should know that the version on an official letter is not needed. In fact, the spokesperson has admitted that the DG had received the said letter.

Spokesperson’s contention that sharing of such official correspondence with media could defame the department is actually violation of citizen’s right to information under the Constitution of Pakistan.