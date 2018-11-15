CPEC to make markets more competitive: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday expressed that Pakistan aims to be more competitive and welcoming market for businesses around the globe.

PM Khan addressed the opening ceremony of 1st China International Import Expo (CIIE) as the keynote speaker.

During his speech, Imran Khan said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will cut costs and distances and make the markets more competitive. He reiterated that CPEC will open up new outlooks for growth and investment.

He thanked Chinese President Xi for inviting Pakistani exporters in the CIIE and expressed his desire for close relations between China and Pakistan businesses and CIIE to be a massive success.

On the other hand, Chen Siqing, Chairman Bank of China visited Pakistan pavilion allocated to exporters from Pakistan. He was accompanied by Dr. Li Tao, Country Head and CEO, Bank of China Pakistan Operations along with other senior members of Bank of China management. During CIIE, a three-day matchmaking conference was organised by Bank of China to bring Chinese importers and exporters from around the globe on one platform.

A total of 900 international exporters and 15000 Chinese importers attended the BOC matchmaking conference. Younus Dagha, Federal Secretary for commerce and Wang Zhihua, Economic and Commercial Counselor of China in Pakistan also witnessed the event.

Bank of China Pakistan Operations with the help of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) played a central role in enrolling 53 Pakistani exporters for the conference. Over 200 meetings and presentations were organised between Chinese and Pakistani companies during the BOC matchmaking conference. Chinese importers particularly showed interest in textile, agricultural and leather products of Pakistan. Bank of China arranged a dedicated conference hall for exhibitors to display their presentations. About 22 pairs of Sino-Pak companies expressed willingness to extend their business relationship and 10 pairs signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the conference.

Muhammad Saleh Zaafir adds: Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the National Education Policy Framework (NEPF) is being devised to bring uniformity in existing fragmented apartheid system of education. He vowed that the objective is to create a nation and to put in place a system which is ‘fair’ and ‘produces Pakistanis’.

He chaired a briefing on NEPF here at Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Wednesday. The briefing was attended by Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood, Punjab Education Minister Murad Rass, Adviser Education KP Ziaullah Bangash, federal and provincial secretaries for education and senior officers.

The Minister for Federal Education & Professional Training gave a detailed presentation on the National Education Policy Framework identifying various challenges vis-a-vie out of school children, education apartheid, quality of education and skill development issues. He said that NEPF is being formulated with an objective to ensure that all children have a fair and equal opportunity to receive a high quality of education in order to achieve their full potential.

Highlighting the contours of the NEPF, the Minister said that optimum utilisation of the existing infrastructure, employing technology solutions, improvement in non-formal education systems, attracting quality teachers and incentivizing the education were some of the measures in the proposed framework that would significantly help enhancing school enrolment and addressing the issues of out-of-school children. The Minister also suggested establishment of a National Curriculum Council for the purpose of engaging and creating broad consensus among stakeholders for common standards of education across Pakistan.

Education Minister Punjab Murad Rass and Adviser Education KP Ziaullah also briefed the Prime Minister about the future roadmap in education sector and highlighted various short, medium and long-term measures to introduce qualitative change in the education sector.

The Prime Minister appreciated the effort being done at federal and provincial level. The Prime Minister emphasized that skill development of the youth should be especially focused so that the immense potential of the youth could be effectively utilised.

Chairing a meeting of Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP), Prime Minister Imran Khan has reminded the need for paying special attention to education, training and provision of employment in the country.

He said that as per PTI manifesto, a comprehensive and detailed programme is being set up to ensure participation of youth in their education, employment and other sectors. Khan said that special portals should be established for youth of the country utilising modern technology so that they can give their suggestions and ideas to the government, which will prove fruitful for country’s future.

Chairman PMYP Usman Dar, Special Assistants to Prime Minister Naeemul Haq and Iftikhar Durrani, Secretary to Prime Minister Azam Khan and other officers also attended the meeting. In another meeting of Prime Minister’s Inspection Commission (PMIC), Prime Minister Imran was briefed by its Chairman Ahmed Yar Hiraj about the matters relating to the Commission.