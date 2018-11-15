MMA moot warns govt against backing secular forces

LAHORE: Speakers at the All Parties Namoos-e-Risalat Conference have warned the government to change its policy of supporting secular elements, otherwise the Muslim majority would be forced to launch agitation.

They were addressing the APC held under the aegis of the MMA at Mansoora on Wednesday.

Chaired by MMA President Maulana Fazlur Rehman and addressed by the top leadership of component parties, the conference was attended by all religious parties’ scholars and Mashaikh. JI Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq was not there as he had left for Sudan the same day to attend an international conference on Islamic Renaissance. Siraj was represented by JI Acting Ameer Hafiz Mohammad Idrees. Due to the Senate elections on Thursday (today), the APC decided to amend its earlier programme of holding a million march from Nasir Bagh to Punjab Assembly. To avoid creating problems for the administration, the million march was converted into a public meeting on The Mall outside Masjid-e-Shuhada.

A joint declaration adopted at the conference deplored that the ruling party which lured voters in the name of establishing a Madina-like state was actually a puppet regime and was carrying out the agenda exactly opposite to the slogan of the Madina state by suppressing Islam to please the enemies.

Briefing the media, Fazl said Prime Minister Imran Khan was displaying arrogance like dictator Gen Musharraf against the Islamists in the country and calling them a small group. He said the rulers were fooling the nation in the name of the Madina state whereas they were devoid of the vision of the Madina state. He accused the rulers of tainting the Islamic history for expressing love for Jews while the Holy Prophet (SAW) had evicted Jews from Madina for their treachery and enmity towards Islam. He warned that any move towards acknowledging Israel would destroy Pakistan’s claim for the Muslim majority state of Kashmir and the invaluable sacrifices of tens of thousands of Kashmiris for the last 70 years would go down the drain.

The declaration called upon the government to file a review petition against Aasia Masih acquittal verdict. It stressed that the review petition should be heard by a full bench of the apex court.

The declaration expressed grief over the martyrdom of Maulana Samiul Haq. It said his assassination soon after his heart-moving speech on the issue of Namoos-e-Risalat and the government’s failure to arrest his assassins was a big national tragedy. The APC warned the government against tempering with the faith-related laws. Prominent among those attending the moot included Hafiz Ibtisam Elahi Zaheer, Maulana Amir Hamza, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari, Hafiz Raza Kazim, Khwaja Moeenuddin Koreja and Maulana Allah Wasaya.