Thu Nov 15, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2018
Police foil underage marriage

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2018

SIALKOT: Police Wednesday foiled a marriage of two underage children here. The marriage of Misbah, 12, was scheduled to be held with Waris Ali, 14, at village Alley Wali in limits of Sambrial police. Police detained Nikah Khawan Zameer Shah. Both the children were from gypsy community.

Girl shot dead: A girl was shot dead for refusing marriage at village Jassoran in the limits of Pasrur City police on Wednesday. Hassan, 22, entered the house of Beenish Rani and allegedly shot her dead when she refused to marry him. Family members of the victim overpowered the accused and gave them to police.

