NAB yet to get deputy chairman

ISLAMABAD: The post of Deputy Chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has been vacant for almost a month (from October 18) after retirement of Imtiaz Tajwar. As per law, the President of Pakistan would appoint the Deputy Chairman with the consultation of chairman NAB. According to sources, Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javed Iqbal has not proposed any name for the vacant post and he wants to appoint such a person who has experience in cases of white collar crimes, Sources said the former Director General (Human Resources), who was recently transferred to Quetta, was making efforts to get this post and there were reports that he was making contacts with the top bureaucrats and politicians in this regard. Former Secretary Interior Khawaja Siddique Akbar was also a candidate for the post. Sources said Imtiaz Tajwar is now lobbying to get a post of advisor to Chairman NAB. Sources said NAB chairman will propose the names for the post by next week after thorough consultation.