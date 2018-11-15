IHC maintains stay against Turk teachers repatriation

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday maintained its stay order against repatriation of Turk teachers associated with Pak-Turk Schools by end of this month. Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing into the plea filed by the Turk teachers challenging their possible repatriation as result of an attempted coup in Turkey. The petitioner's counsel Sadia Noreen contended that her clients had become jobless and had no other employment opportunities. The court remarked that the court was viewing the matter just related to the repatriation of the teachers. The court maintained its stay order against the repatriation of 80 Turk teachers and adjourned hearing of the case byl end of this month.