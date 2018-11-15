Narrow win for Rana Club

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Rana Club defeated Ravi Park Gymkhana by 12 runs in a match of 8th Ikramuddin Memorial Cricket Tournament at the Jallo Park Ground. Scores: Rana Club 146(Sarmad 47, Obaidullah 40, Rana Bilal 28, Hassan Ali 2/29, Ashraf 2/30, Sajid 2/34). Ravi Park Gymkhana 134 (Usman 39, Hamza 26, Asad 21, Salam Din 3/19, Zain 3/22, Rana Bilal 2/10).
