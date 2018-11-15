Thu Nov 15, 2018
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2018
Wapda honours its players

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2018

LAHORE: Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) Wednesday honoured its players and officials at prize distribution ceremony in order to encourage them. The players who won medals for Pakistan while representing the country in the 18th Asian Games and other international sports events afterwards in 2018, were given a reception by Wapda Sports Board. Wapda Chairman and Sports Board Patron-in-Chief Lt Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain was the chief guest on the ceremony.

