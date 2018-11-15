Croatia face Spain today

ZAGREB: Having finally shaken off their World Cup hangover, finalists Croatia are aiming for their first Nations League victory when they face Spain on Thursday, the side who inflicted a 6-0 drubbing in September.

Coach Zlatko Dalic has named a 25-man squad, including three new faces, to face Spain at Zagreb’s Maksimir stadium and England on November 18 at Wembley.

“I’m focused on the match against ‘La Furia (Roja)’, we need that victory,” Dalic said earlier this month. “I know that many people do not believe that our team is capable of winning both games but I reply — we will do now as we did in Russia, step by step. “First, Spain,” he told the Jutarnji List newspaper. Croatia, a country of 4.2 million people, reached the World Cup final for the first time, inspired by playmaker Luka Modric, and despite losing 4-2 to France Dalic and his players were welcomed home as heroes.