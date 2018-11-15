Thu Nov 15, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2018
Advertisement

Qarshi XI enter Veterans Cricket final

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2018

Share

LAHORE: Aftab Qarshi XI beat Golden Eagles by 8 wickets to qualify for the final of the 5th Shami Memorial Veterans Cricket Cup at Shah Faisal Cricket Ground.

Scores: Golden Eagles 185 all out after 29.4 overs (Muhammad Hafeez 53, Salman Khan 31, Kashif Raja 17. Rehan Rafique 2/24, Kashif Iqbal 2/34).

Aftab Qarshi XI 186/2 after 26.5 overs (Haroon Rasheed 56, Mohsin Aftab Qarshi 19, Sohail Idrees 41, Rehan Rafique 54*). Chief guest CEO Amar Cables Amer Ilyas Butt gave man of the match award to Rehan Rafique after the match.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

More From Sports