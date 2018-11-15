Qarshi XI enter Veterans Cricket final

LAHORE: Aftab Qarshi XI beat Golden Eagles by 8 wickets to qualify for the final of the 5th Shami Memorial Veterans Cricket Cup at Shah Faisal Cricket Ground.

Scores: Golden Eagles 185 all out after 29.4 overs (Muhammad Hafeez 53, Salman Khan 31, Kashif Raja 17. Rehan Rafique 2/24, Kashif Iqbal 2/34).

Aftab Qarshi XI 186/2 after 26.5 overs (Haroon Rasheed 56, Mohsin Aftab Qarshi 19, Sohail Idrees 41, Rehan Rafique 54*). Chief guest CEO Amar Cables Amer Ilyas Butt gave man of the match award to Rehan Rafique after the match.