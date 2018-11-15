Three matches decided in LRCA U-19 Cricket

LAHORE: Three matches were decided in fourth round of pool-A of ongoing LRCA Inter Zonal Under-19 cricket tournament at different venues of Lahore. Results: North Zone Blues beat West Zone Whites by 8 runs at LCCA Ground.

Scores: North Zone Blues 164/10 in 37.1 overs (Eraj Shahid 25, M Anees 25, Yasin Khan 3/21, Abu Bakar 2/20). West Zone Whites 156 in 36.5 overs (Komail Abbas 52, Hasnat Abbas 41, M Ali 3/22, M Israr 3/29).

North Zone Whites beat East Zone Blues by 26 runs. Scores: North Zone Whites 215/8 in 36 overs (Ahmed Javed 72, Ayan Ali 62, Afaq Ahmed 2/31, Ghulam Abbas 2/47). East Zone Blues 189/9 in 36 overs (Afaq Ahmed 49, Saad Jameel 47). Mirsab Butt 2/19, M Amir 2/22, Imran Hassan 2/24).

West Zone Blues beat East Zone Whites by 5 wickets. Scores: East Zone Whites 263/8 in 40 overs (Qazi Mohsin 86, M Arslan 75, Zeesnan Ali 5/61). West Zone Blues 267/5 in 38.1 overs (M Hamza 58, Ali Raza 45, Usama Nazir 44, Faiz Mughal 43*, Sahil Faizan Butt 2/53).