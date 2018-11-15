QAT Super-8: SNGPL whip Lahore by innings

KARACHI: Test cricketer Iftikhar Ahmed and spinner Imran Khalid excelled in their respective departments to brighten final chances of holders Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) when they whipped Lahore Blues by an innings and 28 runs on the

second day of their second round four-day Group I fixture of the Super Eight stage of Quaid-i-Azam Trophy here at the NBP Sports Complex on Wednesday.

This was the second straight win from SNGPL which took them to 19 points with a game against KRL yet in hand. Iftikhar blasted 125 that enabled SNGPL to secure a 136-run lead when they were folded for 258 after resuming their first innings at 167-4 in response to Lahore Blues’ total of 122.

Iftikhar, who was not out on 77, went on to score his 11th first-class hundred. Spinner Zafar Gohar was the pick of the bowlers with 4-93. Discarded international pacer Aizaz Cheema captured 2-52.

After conceding a 136-run lead, Lahore Blues were skittled out for only 108. Hassan Qadeer (38) and Irfan Haider (21) were the prominent contributors. Imran Khalid was the main destroyer as he picked 5-25, for a 9-53 match-haul. Musa Khan and Mohammad Imran also ably backed Khalid with two wickets each.

Meanwhile in the other show of the same group here at the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Ground, Wapda secured a substantial 186-run lead when after resuming their first innings from the overnight score of 127-3 they were bowled out for 296 in 112.5 overs in response to Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) first innings total of 110. Mohammad Abu Bakar scored 67. Abu Bakar shared 58 for the seventh wicket association with Test cricketer Wahab Riaz who chipped in with 30 off 68 balls which had three fours.

Earlier Test stumper Kamran Akmal fell for 52 after adding only four runs to his overnight score. Zahid Mansoor failed to add to his overnight score of 45. Left-arm pacer Sadaf Hussain picked 3-75. Ahmed Bashir, Yasir Ali and Nauman Ali claimed two wickets each.

KRL were 25-1 in their second innings at stumps. In Group B encounter here at UBL Sports Complex, Habib Bank Limited (HBL) gained 63 runs lead when they posted 274 after resuming their first innings at 85-3 in response to Sui Southern Gas Company’s (SSGC) total of 211. Zohaib Khan top-scored 65 which came off 121 balls and had five fours and one six. Skipper Imran Farhat smashed 44. Abdul Rehman made 29 and Umar Gul 25.

Test pacer Mohammad Amir bowled superbly, taking 5-44 in 20 overs. Kashif Bhatti (3-66) and Usman Shinwari (2-51). SSGC were 84-1 in their second innings when bails were drawn. Skipper Umar Amin (44*) and Test discard Sami Aslam (38*) were batting. In other Group II fixture here at the Southend Club Ground, Karachi Whites were 230-6 in their first innings at close in response to Peshawar’s total of 311. Skipper Khurram Manzoor (80) and Umair Bin Yousuf (61) provided a 135-run opening stand to their team. Off-spinner Sajid Khan got 3-69.

Earlier, Peshawar resumed their first innings at 298-8 and were folded for 311. Skipper Akbar Badshah fell for 84. Former Test pacer Mohammad Sami got 4-75. Abdullah Muqaddam claimed 3-84.