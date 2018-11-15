Ranieri to the rescue as Fulham sack Jokanovic

LONDON: Fulham appointed Italian veteran Claudio Ranieri as manager on Wednesday after sacking Slavisa Jokanovic in a bid to beat the drop from the Premier League. Jokanovic led Fulham back into England’s top flight in May 2018 but the 50-year-old Serbian has struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League. After 12 games, Fulham sit bottom of the pile with just five points and one win from 12 games. Ranieri, who famously led Leicester to a fairytale Premier League title in 2016, was a free agent after being sacked by French Ligue 1 club Nantes one game before the end of last season. He has been given a “multi-year” contract by Fulham chairman Shahid Khan. Khan thanked Jokanovic, the first managerial casualty of the season in the Premier League, for his work at the club.