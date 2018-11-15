KKR dump Starc

SYDNEY: Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc could skip next year’s Indian Premier League and focus on preparing for the World Cup after being dumped by the Kolkata Knight Riders this week via text message. The left-armer was one of the most expensive buys in the annual bidding war for the 2018 season at US$1.47 million, but he missed the event after a stress fracture in his lower right leg. The Knight Riders have told him he will not be part of their plans for the 2019 tournament, although it was not clear why.