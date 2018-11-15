Mahmudullah keeps B’desh stronger

DHAKA: Mahmudullah Riyad scored his first Test century in more than eight years as Bangladesh set Zimbabwe a towering 443-run target to win the second Test in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The hosts began their victory push, reducing Zimbabwe to 76-2 at stumps on the fourth day after Mahmudullah’s unbeaten 101 off 122 balls helped the side declare the second innings on 224-6. Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan broke a 68-run opening stand by removing Hamilton Masakadza for 25 after he dropped the Zimbabwe captain on five off debutant pacer Khaled Ahmed. Mehidy also dropped Brian Chari on naught but fellow spinner Taijul Islam dismissed the opener for 43 soon after Bangladesh got their first breakthrough. Brendon Taylor and Sean Williams remained at the crease on four and two respectively, facing a monumental task to win or avoid a loss as Zimbabwe still trailed the hosts by 367 runs.

Zimbabwe lead the two-match series 1-0 after last week’s victory in Sylhet — their first away Test win in 17 years. A draw in the game would give them their first Test series win in seven years. Bangladesh, who must win to square the series, declared their innings at the tea break after Mahmudullah completed his century by pushing leg-spinner Brandon Mavuta towards cover for two runs.

Bangladesh first innings: 522-7 dec

Zimbabwe first innings: 304

Bangladesh second innings:

Liton Das b Jarvis 6

Imrul Kayes c Mavuta b Jarvis 3

Mominul c Chakabva b Tiripano 1

M Mithun c Chakabva b Raza 67

Mushfiqur c Mavuta b Tiripano 7

Mahmudullah Riyad not out 101

Ariful Haque b Williams 5

Mehidy Hasan not out 27

Extras: (b5, lb1, w1) 7

Total: (declared for 6 wickets , 54 overs) 224

Bowling: Jarvis 11-2-27-2, Tiripano 11-1-31-2, Williams 16-2-69-1(w1), Raza 7-0-39-1, Mavuta 9-0-52-0

Zimbabwe second innings:

H. Masakadza c Mominul b Chari 25

B. Chari lbw b Chari 43

B.Taylor not out 4

S. Williams not out 2

Extras: (b1, lb1) 2

Total: (two wickets,30 overs) 76

Fall: 1-68 (Masakadza), 2-70 (Chari)

Bowling: Mustafiz 3-1-2-0, Taijul 13-2-34-1, Khaled 4-1-15-0, Mehidy 7-2-16-1, Ariful 3-1-7-0

Toss: Bangladesh

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

TV Umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI).