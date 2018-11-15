NZ to host Women’s Rugby World Cup

DUBLIN: Reigning champions New Zealand will host the 2021 Women’s World Cup, World Rugby announced Wednesday.

It will be the first time the tournament has been staged in the southern hemisphere, with New Zealand seeing off local rivals Australia for the hosting rights in three years’ time following a 25-17 vote in their favour by members of World Rugby’s governing council.

New Zealand are the most successful team in the history of the Women’s World Cup, having won five of the previous eight editions.Fixtures in the six-week tournament will be split between Auckland and Whangarei, with match venues including Auckland’s Eden Park — the ‘spiritual home’ of New Zealand rugby.

The Black Ferns will be looking to emulate the example of the country’s All Blacks, who won men’s World Cups on home soil with Eden Park victories over France in both the 1987 and 2011 finals. “Congratulations to New Zealand on being elected Women’s Rugby World Cup 2021 host,” said World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont in a statement. “With Women’s Rugby World Cup attracting record crowds and broadcast audiences in each of the last three tournaments — Ireland 2017, France 2014 and England 2010 — I am in no doubt that the 2021 tournament, the first to be held in the Southern Hemisphere, will continue this record-breaking trend.”