Legislation for new LB system soon: Imran

Islamabad : Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that legislation for the new Local Bodies (LB) system would be carried out in the manner that it would empower the people to have effective check over the developmental projects. He was chairing high level meeting to discuss reorganisation of Local Bodies for Punjab and KP and its effective enforcement here on Tuesday at the Prime Minister Office (PMO).

The meeting was attended among others by Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattack, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Establishment Arbab Muhammad Shehzad, Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan, Local Government Minister of KP Shehram Khan Tarakaie, KP Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra, and KP Law Minister Sultan Khan.

The Prime Minister said the government was keen to bring Local Bodies system that should resolve problems of the people at the lower echelon. The funds will be spent in the rural areas as the result of new Local Bodies system which will help in effective check against waste of money and elimination of corruption. It will also help in paving the way for approval of the developmental projects in accordance to the priority determined by the masses.

He said the system will ensure that representatives of the people should be able to work for welfare of the people after their election. The new system will also ensure elimination of vested interest and corruption. The sole purpose of the new system is to assure the welfare work strictly according to the masses priorities, he said.