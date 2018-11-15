Six selected for ICT contest

Islamabad : Out of 5000 university students from all over the country 6 students finally selected for International final which will be held in Huawei headquarters in Shenzhen, China on 25 November.

To promote ICT in Pakistan Huawei in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC) has launched 3rd ICT competition 2018.

Top 6 students are selected from three students from Virtual University and one each from UET Lahore, Leads University and Pak Aims University. Selected students will travel to China from 22 to 28 Novembers to take part in international final.

Huawei has also won King Khalid Responsible Competitiveness (RC) Award. This announcement was made during the illustrious annual Award Gala.

During the event, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman recognized Huawei for its excellent sustainability practices and responsible competitiveness leadership, as well as its exceptional management capabilities and innovative social and environmental initiatives.

Launched in 2008, the King Khalid Responsible Competitiveness Award is the first and only award focused on responsible competitiveness and corporate responsibility in the Kingdom, and Huawei is the first ICT company to win first place in the award’s history.

In this context, the King Khalid Responsible Competitiveness Award recognized Huawei for its transformative impact in driving forward the Kingdom’s ICT sector as a whole in line with the government’s digitization goals, National Transformation Programme and Vision 2030. In particular, Huawei was celebrated for deploying their most advanced technologies, high quality product and secured networks in the Kingdom, empowering local partners.