Diabetes kills one person every six seconds

Rawalpindi : Diabetes is huge and the burden of the disease is growing constantly as over 425 million adults worldwide are already living with diabetes and in Pakistan, number of people with diabetes has increased three times from 8.7 per cent in the 1994-98 survey to 26.3 per cent in the 2016-17 survey, constituting over 27.4 million people.

Various international studies conducted previously reveal that diabetes kills one person every six seconds and it is expected that the number of diabetics may climb to 592 million by 2035 as factors including poor diet, a more sedentary lifestyle, increase in obesity and life expectancy may help fuel an epidemic. There were only 285 million people living with diabetes in 2009.

The situation regarding prevalence of the disease cannot be termed as stabilizing nor there is any kind of reversal,” said Head of Department of Infection Diseases at Rawalpindi Medical University Professor Dr. Muhammad Mujeeb Khan while talking to ‘The News’ in connection with World Diabetes Day observed on Wednesday, November 14 around the globe.

Diabetes Awareness Month is held every November and World Diabetes Day is observed on November 14 annually. “The Family and Diabetes” is the theme for 2018-19 and this two year campaign will aim to raise awareness of the impact that diabetes has on the family and support network of those affected; and promote the role of the family in the management, care, prevention and education of diabetes.

Dr. Mujeeb who is a diabetologist said diabetes continues to be a greater health threat and the number of patients is increasing even beyond projections made previously. “The most important thing to contain disease worldwide including Pakistan is awareness and as diabetes is a silent killer, so the much important thing, we can do is to talk about it.”

According to various estimates, the disease claims well over five million lives every year with an average 14 million diabetes cases emerging every year, at least in the last 10 years. Majority of new cases are between the age of 40 years and 59 years. Every year, diabetes causes more than one million amputations and over 500,000 kidney failures while well over 1.5 million cases of blindness can also be attributed to the disease.

It is much alarming that the disease is spreading faster than the world’s population and the main factor behind sharp rise in number of diabetes cases is that more people particularly in the developing countries like Pakistan have been adopting Western, urban lifestyles, said Dr. Mujeeb.

He added the vast majority of emerging patients have type 2 diabetes, the kind linked to obesity and the lack of exercise.

Healthy diet, regular physical activity, maintaining a normal body weight and avoiding tobacco use can prevent or delay the onset of type -2 diabetes, said Head of Community Medicine at CMH Lahore Medical College Professor Dr Muhammad Ashraf Chaudhry.

He said diabetes can be expensive for the individual and the family as it can drive families to poverty. Making healthy food choices and staying physically active is the cornerstone of managing diabetes, he said.

It is necessary for diabetics to remain in regular contact with their doctor, regularly take the medicines, monitor their blood glucose regularly, brush teeth twice a day, schedule dental exams at least twice a year, strictly follow their diet regimen and take help of diabetes chart, adjust their eating habits, control their blood pressure, stop smoking, exercise regularly and take good sleep at least 8 hours a day. Regular walking for at least 30 minutes per day has been shown to reduce the risk of diabetes by 40 per cent, said Dr. Ashraf.

He added the principal warning signs of the disease are frequent urination, excessive thirst, increased hunger, weight loss, tiredness, tingling sensation or numbness in the hands or feet, blurred vision, frequent infections and slow healing of wounds. Diabetes can affect anyone and if left untreated, it is deadly, he said.