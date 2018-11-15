Use of mobile phone barred at PIMS

Islamabad : The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has barred patients and their attendants from making video and audio recordings with their mobile phones during their visit to or stay in the hospital.

In a strange circular issued to all departments on Wednesday, the administration has also prohibited patients and attendants from carrying their mobile phones inside consultation rooms of Outpatient, Emergency and Indoor departments of the hospital.

The instruction, which has the approval of the Executive Director of PIMS, also includes a warning to violators. “Any violations will be viewed seriously and the individual concerned will be handed over to the police for necessary action,” the circular states.

Ironically, no such instructions have been made where they are actually due as doctors, nurses and staff continue to enjoy immunity with respect to mobile phone usage during working hours. Who cares if a patient or an attendant has to wait for a couple of minutes before they receive their laboratory reports, or before the doctor examines them? After all, it is the person on the other side of the mobile phone, or for that matter, the excitement of getting to the next level of the game being played on the mobile phone, that takes precedence over patient care.

Meanwhile, the circular is being viewed as reflecting how petrified the hospital administration is in the wake of its inefficiencies and mismanagement being exposed through mobile phone video and audio recordings. Only a day ago, a 60 year-old head injury patient named Imran Ahmed Siddique passed away, allegedly because none of the two CT scans at PIMS was in working order. His son attributed the death to the hospital’s negligence.