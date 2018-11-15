‘Naanbais’ come on roads against hike in gas prices

Rawalpindi : A large number of city’s ‘Naanbais’ came on the roads and strongly protested against hike in gas tariff by more than 100 per cent. The protesters marched on Murree Road raising anti-government slogans here on Wednesday.

The protesters carried banners and placards in their hands while some of the protesters had ‘roti’ hanging around their necks. A heavy contingent of police personnel was present on Murree Road to control law and order situation.

The angry protesters appealed Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar to take notice against hike in gas tariff.

It is worth mentioning here that presently a ‘roti’ is selling at Rs7 and a ‘naan’ at Rs.10.

Talking Muttahida Naanbai Welfare Association (MNWA) Rawalpindi in a press conference announced to ‘lockdown’ the city against hike in prices of natural gas and LPG as well as flour prices and will shutdown 6,000 ‘tandoors’.

Muttahida Naanbai Welfare Association (MNWA) Rawal-pindi President Muhammad Shafiq Qureshi during a press conference had said that 156 industries are not paying gas bills but SNGPL is pouring down all burden over poor public like ‘tandoor walas’ and domestic consumers. “Is this the New Pakistan of PTI government,” he denounced.

He said that General Manager SNGPL told him that white elephants are not paying over Rs9.2 billion. We are poor people but PTI government is only killing poor segment of society through its wrong policies, he added. Qureshi said that ‘Naanbais’ throughout Punjab province are strongly protesting in all cities. “The new government has completely failed to control prices. We were already dying but PTI government has added fuel to the fire,” he said. He rejected gas prices and said that they were buying LPG commercial cylinder of 45-kg at Rs6000 to Rs6500 against Rs3500 to Rs4200. We are buying 80-kg ‘Atta’ sack at Rs3250 against Rs2800 and fine ‘atta’ sack at Rs4200 against Rs3800. “How could we survive in this situation,” he added.

The protesters also pointed out that Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has started gas loadshedding even with slight change in weather and wondering what would happen in coming days. The government is trying to snatch bread and butter from public,” they added.