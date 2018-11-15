Aleem offers help in poverty alleviation

LAHORE : Akhuwat Chairman Dr Amjad Saqib called on Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and apprised him of different projects, including micro loan scheme.

He informed the minister that so far an amount of Rs 72 billion had been disbursed as loan among the people while the recovery rate was 99.99 per cent which is a record for any institution. He added that Akhuwat worked in public-private partnership with the Punjab government and was ready to work together in future too.

Abdul Aleem said the government money would be spent with transparency. He offered his cooperation to Akhuwat for poverty alleviation programme and took detailed briefing on the models of low-cost housing and other projects of the organisation.

He said that Imran Khan had a unique example of working in social welfare sector in Pakistan. He appreciated the performance of Akhuwat in different sectors and said that no project would be closed for any personal reason. He said that, unfortunately, the previous regime started a number of projects just to get commission but the present government had determination to put the country on road to progress and prosperity.

The minister said that Punjab being the largest province of Pakistan had also big challenges and the government had to meet them in minimum possible time. He also called upon the other organisations working on the pattern of Akhuwat to come forward and join hands with the government for welfare activities. He said that new local government system would also provide opportunities to undertake welfare projects.

He lauded the efforts of Dr Amjad Saqib in micro loaning and other schemes and assured him of full cooperation from the Punjab government. Moreover, Member National Assembly from Muzaffargarh Sardar Amer Gopang called on Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and discussed a number of issues regarding his area. Abdul Aleem Khan assured him of full cooperation and immediate action for solving the problems of his area as well.