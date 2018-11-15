Detail of casualties by worn-out power wires sought

LAHORE: Justice Ali Baqar Najafi of Lahore High Court has sought details from Wapda and Lesco over casualties of the citizens due to the worn-out electricity wires in the City.

The Lahore High Court justice was hearing a petition in which the petitioner pleaded that the worn out electricity wires had caused several deaths of people. The petitioner said it was due to the negligence of the authorities concerned as no appropriate measures had been taken to avoid such gory incidents.

He contended that the authorities were not ready to take responsibility for the causalities. The petitioner prayed to the court to direct the authorities concerned to take appropriate steps to avoid the causalities, and the officials responsible might be brought to book.