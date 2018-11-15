Thu Nov 15, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2018
Advertisement

Detail of casualties by worn-out power wires sought

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2018

Share

LAHORE: Justice Ali Baqar Najafi of Lahore High Court has sought details from Wapda and Lesco over casualties of the citizens due to the worn-out electricity wires in the City.

The Lahore High Court justice was hearing a petition in which the petitioner pleaded that the worn out electricity wires had caused several deaths of people. The petitioner said it was due to the negligence of the authorities concerned as no appropriate measures had been taken to avoid such gory incidents.

He contended that the authorities were not ready to take responsibility for the causalities. The petitioner prayed to the court to direct the authorities concerned to take appropriate steps to avoid the causalities, and the officials responsible might be brought to book.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

More From Lahore