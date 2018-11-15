Governor, CM pledge to work for new Pakistan

LAHORE: Members of Punjab Assembly from southern Punjab called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Governor Ch Sarwar here on Wednesday and pledged support for the party’s candidates in Senate by-elections.

PTI’s candidates for Senate seats Waleed Iqbal and Seemi Ezdi were present on the occasion. Senate by-polls are being held on Thursday (today). Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said working relationship with the governor these days was never seen earlier. Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar is like my elder brother, he added. The role of a governor, chief minister and the speaker is specified in the Constitution and we are fully united like a family. We will achieve the goal of a new Pakistan envisioned by Prime Minister Imran Khan by working like a team, he said. He said both Waleed Iqbal and Seemi Ezdi are lifelong lieutenants of the party. They will succeed in the polls by getting more votes than expected. I fully understand the problems of southern Punjab and your genuine problems will be solved, he added. Governor Ch Sarwar on the occasion said this election is important for the party and MPAs will work by considering it as their own election. He said there is not a minute difference between himself and the chief minister. We are on the same page and are working as a team of Imran Khan, he said and added Usman Buzdar is the chief minister of the province. We already have worked jointly and will continue to perform collectively in future as well. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is taking his MNAs and MPAs along and he is also working hard, he said.

Expressing their opinion, different MPAs said vote is a trust of the party. Chairman Executive Council set up with regard to the establishment of southern Punjab Tahir Bashir Cheema, MPAs from southern Punjab, members of the assembly and independent MPAs Ahmed Ali Aulakh and Qasim Abbas were also present.

Uplift schemes: Usman Buzdar presided over a high level meeting at his office here on Wednesday in which progress on development schemes was reviewed.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said the PTI government is utilising all-out resources for public welfare and added the development schemes will be completed in a transparent manner. We believe in the composite development of the province and the fruits of development will be extended to deprived and far-flung areas as well, he added.

“I belong to the most backward area and, therefore, know the problems of such areas well”, the CM said. He said achieving of targets in different areas, including provision of clean drinking water, healthcare, education, agriculture and industrial sector, should be ensured. Secretaries and high officials of the relevant departments attended the meeting.