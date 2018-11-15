Sarfraz our captain till World Cup: Mani

KARACHI: Pakistan cricket chief Ehsan Mani held his first press conference in Karachi after taking over as Chairman PCB but didn’t say anything new.

Mani threw his weight behind Sarfraz Ahmed stressing that the wicketkeeper-batsman will stay as Pakistan’s captain till next summer’s World Cup in England.He also reconfirmed that Karachi’s National Stadium would be hosting the final of the next edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in 2019.

Mani, who visited the National Stadium to inspect the ongoing development work at the iconic venue, once again reiterated that there would be changes in the PCB.But he ruled out any change in Pakistan captaincy saying that any uncertainty surrounding Sarfraz’s leadership role is the creation of the media.

“Sarfraz is captain of Pakistan. He has no restriction and no terms. He is a great choice and this controversy around Sarfraz’s captaincy is created by the press,” Mani told reporters.On the issue of the revival of Pakistan-India cricketing ties, Mani repeated himself by commenting that things would only become clear after next year’s general elections in India.

“We are in talks with India. There are elections coming in India next year and things will be cleared only after that. I can’t expect any progress before that,” he said.Mani made it clear that Pakistan will not play any subservient role when it came to cricketing relations with India.

“We want terms with India on equal basis but we won’t be begging them,” he said.“We are in talks with Indian authorities but BCCI is also without a proper structure and it is run by a committee of administrators. But, I can’t tell you that Indian cricket administrators have clearly signaled that they want to play,” he added.

About the Board itself, Mani said that he is promoting accountability in PCB.“Even I am accountable in PCB. There’s no one in PCB who is not accountable. We will make everything transparent and there will be nothing to hide. I will publish my expenses every quarter. I am answerable to every stakeholder,” he stressed.

Mani said that the Board needs a chief executive.“Which other chairman in the world has the powers of chief executive as well? We will have a separate chief executive. Chairman and CEO have different roles. One has to prepare the policy and other is responsible to implement the policy.”

About next year’s PSL, Mani said that the final will be played in Karachi as planned earlier.“Karachi is a very important centre for Pakistan cricket. When Karachi is strong in cricket, then Pakistan cricket also does well”, he said.

Mani was confident that in 2020 more PSL matches will take place at home.“Next time we want to increase the number of PSL matches in Pakistan. As more overseas players play here, the more confident they get that there is no problem in playing in Pakistan.”

Mani said that the Board will sort out issues with the PSL franchises.“Franchisees are important stake-holders of PSL but bigger stake holder is PCB. Our interest is to generate money for Pakistan cricket which can be reinvested into development of the game. Franchise demands are not that simple, franchises had the option to hedge the currency value but they didn’t do this. But we are still looking at this matter and will reach a conclusion only after discussing with relevant authorities.”

Mani was hopeful that PSL’s sixth franchise will soon be sold to the highest bidder. The sixth team is on sale after PCB terminated their contract with Multan Sultans.The PCB chief said that efforts are on to develop a viable structure for domestic cricket.

“We will have a comprehensive form of domestic cricket, the current form of cricket isn’t sustainable. Players are main stakeholders, along with regions and departments. We will protect everyone’s interest in future.“We will examine everything thoroughly, we have to think out of box and have to find a solution according to our cricket culture, and we will take everyone along,” he said.