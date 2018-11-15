The traffic flow

The Islamabad Highway at Khanna Pul has been widened with the construction of a new bridge. This has helped maintained the smooth flow of the traffic. However, due to a wagon stand in front of the Khanna police station, the traffic on the road still gets choked.

To overcome this problem, the authorities concerned should consider relocating the police station to some other place. The area is already in need of a bigger police station. The authorities can construct a new and bigger police station at some other location.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad