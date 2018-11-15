No source of income

The authorities concerned in Karachi have recently started an abrupt anti-encroachment drive. This drive seems a bit unfair and unreasonable as, during the process, many lost their only source of earning. The government carried out the operation without taking measures of providing alternate settlements and compensation for the people who have lost their well-settled businesses. The operation is successful but looks inequitable. Over 1,500 people who run their small outdoor shops and stalls lived hand to mouth. Now, they have lost their source of income. These people had been paying rent to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) for many years. Both the federal and provincial governments should take some practical measures to rehabilitate the affected people and compensate them.

Sadam Hussain Channa

Shikarpur