Sindh governor seeks details of Ombudsman’s office

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail sought the detailed information of provincial Ombudsmen office regarding the disposal of cases specially relating to decisions of alternative plots and land, salary and perks of Ombudsman, details of vehicles purchased, budget and details of audit of last ten years.

Provincial governor who is the appellate forum of provincial Ombudsman sought the all details at the earliest through an official correspondence. In an official letter copy available with The News, Syed Juanid Ahmed, Additional Secretary to Sindh governor directed the Secretary Provincial Ombudsman to provide the details of year and case wise institution, disposal and pendency of the complaints admitted in last ten years.

It was further directed in the same letter to provide the department wise distribution of cases along with a separate data of cases in which alternative plots or land was decided since taking the charge of incumbent Omdurman Asad Ashraf Malik. It is pertinent to mention here that incumbent Ombudsman Mr Malik has been holding the charge of his position for last ten years plus from January 2008, enjoying his third tenure.

In the same letter, it was also asked to provide the details of breakup of salary, perks and privileges drawn by Ombudsman Malik since taking over the office along with the details of the vehicles if any purchased at any depreciated cost by him, by mentioning the depreciated cost.

Year wise and head wise breakup of the budget of Ombudsman secretariat with the details of the release and expenditure for last three years also asked in same correspondence including the details of all commercial Audit Reports in respect of ombudsman secretariat from 2009-10 onwards, also asked by the governor.

Provincial Ombudsman Asad asharf Malik told The News that Governor House has asked about the details and all details has been provided. Mr Malik added that every expenditure is fully documented and perfectly legal and cleared by annual audit.