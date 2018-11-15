PM House saves Rs147m under austerity drive

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister’s House has so far saved Rs147 million under the ongoing austerity drive launched in all government departments, said Adviser to the Prime Minister on Media Affairs Iftikhar Durrani.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, he said the saved amount would ultimately increase at the culmination of one full year.

Durrani highlighted the savings in various heads at the Prime Minister’s House and said the saved amount would be spent on public welfare projects, including health and nutrition sectors. He said the repair and maintenance cost had been reduced from Rs8 million to Rs3.4 million while daily expenses had also been curtailed, which were earlier spent on buffaloes purchased for the ex-prime minister.

Durrani said 200 out of 522 employees of Prime Minister’s House and Secretariat had been adjusted in other areas, while 125 other employees would be phased out in the next step. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had full regard for the poor and made it clear to all ministers during the cabinet meetings to introduce austerity measures in their departments. “From the next week, the ministers would brief him about the austerity measures adopted in their departments,” he added.

Durrani said the country had a sincere and honest leadership and various countries including China, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar were willing to invest in Pakistan. Regarding the 100-day plan of the government, the minister said it was for the strategic direction of the government and achievements would be shared with the media after completion of 100 days on November 29. He said several experts had been involved in various government projects and the tangible achievements made during the last 100 days were among the hallmarks of the present government.

To a question about the Seraiki province, he said the Punjab government and a task force were working on it and an administrative structure was being planned in Multan in the initial phase.

About the outstanding payments to media houses, he said the government did not run any campaign on print or electronic media and the payments of previous tenure would be made at the earliest. Durrani said the prime minister had directed the Ministry of Information and the Punjab government to pay the amount of Rs3 billion.

“It is a totally wrong impression that media houses are sacking employees due to non-payment of dues,” he said, adding the PTI government did not leave any outstanding bill in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during its last tenure. To a question about his dual nationality, he said, "I am a Pakistani, having a green passport and assure on oath that I own nothing in any foreign country."

He said the government was not involved in disturbing the decorum of parliament as opposition lawmakers also had the responsibility, which was not being fulfilled by them. He said it never happened that the opposition protested during the maiden speech of prime minister. To a query, Durrani said a rule was being amended in the National Assembly following which the prime minister would personally answer questions once a week.

Responding to another question, Durrani said the prime minister was a tough political manager and was reviewing the performance of all cabinet members. “He (prime minister) has the authority to reshuffle cabinet members if he deems it necessary,” he added. He said a detailed assessment had been made for establishing a university at the Prime Minister’s House as this decision was earlier made to change the colonial mindset.

About the participation of foreign delegation in the Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) Conference being organised by the government, Durrani said a briefing would be held on Thursday (today) to formally decide about their participation.