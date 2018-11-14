Corps Commanders vow to ensure writ of state

RAWALPINDI: The 215th Corps Commanders conference, which was held here with Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in the chair on Tuesday, expressed resolve for continued support to all state institutions for ensuring writ of the state and rule of law in the country.

“The forum also expressed its resolve for continued support to all state institutions for ensuring writ of the state and rule of law in which lies the peace, stability and prosperity of the country,” the ISPR said.

The forum reviewed geo-strategic environment and security situation of the country. Progress of ongoing operations, fencing along Pak-Afghan border, situation along eastern border including Indian ceasefire violations deliberately targeting innocent citizens were also discussed.