CM visits KTH

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan visited Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) on Tuesday.
He visited the Out-Patient Department and also enquired the patients’ health.
Mahmood Khan checked the counter system of the hospital and also the provision of medicine to the patients. The chief minister stated that the purpose of his visit was to know the problems of patients and to resolve them immediately.
PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan visited Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) on Tuesday.
He visited the Out-Patient Department and also enquired the patients’ health.
Mahmood Khan checked the counter system of the hospital and also the provision of medicine to the patients. The chief minister stated that the purpose of his visit was to know the problems of patients and to resolve them immediately.
Comments