National

BR
Bureau report
November 14, 2018
CM visits KTH

National

BR
Bureau report
November 14, 2018

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan visited Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) on Tuesday.

He visited the Out-Patient Department and also enquired the patients’ health.

Mahmood Khan checked the counter system of the hospital and also the provision of medicine to the patients. The chief minister stated that the purpose of his visit was to know the problems of patients and to resolve them immediately.

