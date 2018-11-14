Husband kills wife in Mansehra

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANSEHRA: A man allegedly killed his wife and dumped her body at a thick forest in Daro area of Oghi tehsil on Tuesday.
Gulzar Bibi told police that her daughter, a mother of five, was married to Naseem Khan. She said that Naseem Khan used to torture her.
The woman alleged that her son-in-law and his brothers shot her dead and dumped her body in the forest.
Meanwhile, the police arrested three suspects including Naseem Khan in connection with the murder.
Comments