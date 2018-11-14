Husband kills wife in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: A man allegedly killed his wife and dumped her body at a thick forest in Daro area of Oghi tehsil on Tuesday.

Gulzar Bibi told police that her daughter, a mother of five, was married to Naseem Khan. She said that Naseem Khan used to torture her.

The woman alleged that her son-in-law and his brothers shot her dead and dumped her body in the forest.

Meanwhile, the police arrested three suspects including Naseem Khan in connection with the murder.