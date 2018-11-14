Wed Nov 14, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2018
Advertisement

Husband kills wife in Mansehra

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2018

Share

MANSEHRA: A man allegedly killed his wife and dumped her body at a thick forest in Daro area of Oghi tehsil on Tuesday.

Gulzar Bibi told police that her daughter, a mother of five, was married to Naseem Khan. She said that Naseem Khan used to torture her.

The woman alleged that her son-in-law and his brothers shot her dead and dumped her body in the forest.

Meanwhile, the police arrested three suspects including Naseem Khan in connection with the murder.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

More From Pakistan