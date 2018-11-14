Brother says journalist killed for fighting drugs

CHARSADDA: The brother of a journalist, who was recently gunned down, said on Tuesday that his brother was killed for striving to fight the spread of the drugs in the district.

Talking to reporters, Inayatullah alleged that his brother, Ihsanullah Sherpao, who was the general secretary of the Charsadda Press Club, was killed by their cousin Arshad Jamal.

He alleged that Arshad Jamal was not only a drug addict, but was also peddling drugs in Charsadda.

Inayatullah said that Ihsanullah had repeatedly asked Arshad Jamal not to push drugs as it ruined the lives of the youth, but he did not mend his ways and instead gunned down his brother.

It may be recalled that Ihsanullah was killed along with three other people, including two women, in a firing incident last month.

The accused Arshad Jamal, who was said to be a drug addict, had opened fire on his mother, sister-in-law, nephew and his cousin Ihsanullah.

At the time the motive behind the killings was said to be a domestic issue. The accused had managed to escape from the crime scene and is still at large. The journalist community in Charsadda had condemned the killing of Ihsanullah Sherpao and had demanded immediate arrest of the accused.