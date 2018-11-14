Man killed over monetary dispute

DIR: A man was killed and his friend injured over a monetary dispute in Dir city here on Tuesday, said police.

Hassan Bacha, resident of Sakhakot, had lent some money to one Attaullah, a resident of Dir. They said that Attaullah reportedly opened fire and injured Hassan Bacha and his friend when they asked him to pay back the money.

Both of them were injured in the firing. The injured were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Dir. However, Hassan Bacha succumbed to his injuries at hospital.