Saad, Salman move court for transfer of NAB probe

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) senior leader Khwaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khwaja Salman Rafique have approached the Lahore High Court for the transfer of inquiries against them pending with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore and seeking an action against its director general Shahzad Saleem for violating code of conduct for a public servant.

Both brothers contended through counsel that the respondent DG of NAB-Lahore has become a party to cases against the PML-N leaders and showed his prejudice in recent controversial interviews to different television channels.

They stated that the respondent has no legal authority to make distorted remarks at this juncture when the matter is still pending particularly before him. They said the language and tone used by the respondent in his television interviews tantamount to their character assassination and malicious media trial.

The petitioners asked the court to order transfer of the inquiries from NAB-Lahore DG to any other region for disposal in accordance with law and also direct the NAB chairman to initiate appropriate disciplinary proceedings against the respondent for committing gross misconduct and violating code of a public servant.

They also urged the court to order the NAB chairman to remove the respondent from his post forthwith. Previously, the Khwaja brothers also sent a letter to NAB chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal requesting him to transfer their inquiries to any other regional office from Lahore and take action against Shahzad Saleem.