‘Governor not summoned by PM’

LAHORE: A spokesperson for Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar has said that the governor has been summoned by the prime minister.
He said there were no differences among the Punjab governor, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Punjab Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi. The spokesperson said that the governor, CM Buzdar and speaker were never summoned for a meeting by Prime Minister Imran Khan.
