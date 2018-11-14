Sugarcane crushing may start from 15th

LAHORE: Sugarcane crushing may be launched in Punjab from November 15. “The Punjab sugar industry will take steps to start the crushing season from November 15, so that both small farmers and mill owners could get benefit,” said Punjab Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry here on Tuesday while chairing a meeting of the cabinet committee to monitor and addresses the issues of the sugar sector in Punjab. The minister said every effort would be made to safeguard the rights of cane growers in Punjab according to the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Food Department would follow the instructions. He said the Food Department was pursuing the government policy to facilitate mill owners. Recently, the department got permission from the federal government to export surplus sugar of Punjab, he added. On the occasion, the Agriculture, Irrigation and Industry ministers appealed to the mill owners to start the crushing season in time and make payments to cane growers as per the government rate (Rs 180 per mound). Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (Punjab Zone) Chairman Noman Khan briefed the meeting on problems facing the sugar mills industry. The ministers assured cooperation to resolve their problems. Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Noman Ahmed Langryal, Punjab Irrigation Minister Mohsin, Punjab Commerce and Industry Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal and Punjab Cane Commissioner Wajid Ali Shah were present.