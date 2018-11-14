Is accountability only for elected representatives, asks Bakhtawar

ISLAMABAD: Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, elder daughter of former president Asif Ali Zardari, has said that her father respects the law.

Bakhtawar took to Twitter shortly after Asif Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur appeared before the banking court which extended their bail in money laundering case till December 10. In a tweet, Bakhtawar said, "My father & former pres @AAliZardari just returned from appearing before court for his interim bail again. No issue he’s lived his life in courts. He respects the law." She went on to say, "Question where is our ex dictator? Why is he still on a golf course? Is accountability only 4 elected representatives?"

Bakhtawar also slammed the government for removing pictures from the website of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), saying, "Pictures or name changes you cannot erase history." She added that the concept and entire success of the BISP is due to former president Zardari. Through another tweet, she said, “There is no individual who fought more for our motherland than Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. She sacrificed here entire family and self -- the democracy you enjoy today to speak so critically open for your 5 minutes of fame wouldn’t exist under General Zia without imprisonment and slashes.” Asif Zardari and Faryal Talpur, who are on bail, had last appeared in the court on September 25. A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) constituted by the Supreme Court is also investigating the case. The money laundering scam was revealed when State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) sent a report of suspicious transaction to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in 2015.