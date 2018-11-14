Four killed in accidents

FAISALABAD: Four people, including a youth and his mother, were killed in different road accidents here on Tuesday. Muhammad Yasin and his mother Sakeena Bibi were moving on a motorcycle when a truck hit them, leaving them dead on the spot on Chak Jhumra Road near Faisalabad Dry Port.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Hanif of Chak 91/GB and Ghulam Shabbir of a nearby village died when a speeding car hit them.

Girl commits suicide: A 16-year girl committed suicide over a domestic issue on Tuesday. Anam Bashir, of Ahmad Town, Lalian, exchanged harsh words with her family members and in a fit of rage she swallowed poison and died at Allied Hospital Faisalabad. Meanwhile, three other persons, including a woman, attempted suicide. Sadia Hameed of Abadi Jewan Singhwala, Peoples Colony, Muhammad Rafique, 20, of Sultan Town and youngster Waqas Ahmad of Chak 91/RB, Faisalabad, attempted suicide separately.

MAN KILLS MOTHER-IN-LAW: A man stabbed to death his mother-in-law on Tuesday. Zafar Iqbal of Chak Makkuana, Khurrian police, allegedly killed his mother-in-law Janat Bibi with the connivance of his accomplices over a domestic issue. She was rushed to hospital where she sided. Khurrian Wala police have registered a case.

BURNT WOMAN DIES: A young woman, who suffered burn injuries the other day, died in a hospital on Tuesday. The woman had suffered bun injuries at Rashidabad, Chiniot when she was sleeping and a burning object fell on her. She died at Allied Hospital Faisalabad.

FIA ARRESTS 13 ACCUSED: Regional FIA teams arrested 13 accused, including 10 human smugglers from Faisalabad and Sargodha on Tuesday. The FIA teams detained human smugglers and three unauthorized sellers of digital receivers. Some of the accused are identified as Qurban Ali, Ali Zaheer Khan, Muddasar, Abbas, Muhammad Nadeem, Shabbir Hussain, Zahid Sarfraz, Muhammad Saigol, Muhammad Anwar and Usama.