Wed Nov 14, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2018
KKH reopen to traffic after landslide

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2018

MANSEHRA: The Karakoram Highway (KKH), which was blocked at various places in Kamila area in Upper Kohistan because of landslide a day earlier, was cleared for traffic on Tuesday. The personnel of Frontier Works Organisation cleared the road after removing boulders from the road, providing an opportunity to the stranded passengers. “There is a tremendous rush on the KKH after the closure of Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road owing to heavy snowfall in Kaghan valley,” an official said, adding, hundreds of passengers had stranded due to the closure of the road in Kohistan.

