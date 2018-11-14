Wed Nov 14, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2018
PNA organises netball coaching programme

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2018

LAHORE: The Punjab Netball Association organised development & coaching programme at Govt Degree College for Women, people’s colony, Gujranwala. More than 170 players and officials from different institutions were took part in the event. Secretary General Punjab Netball Association Ch Rizwan was the chief guest and distributed certificates. Mrs Tooba Akram, Principal, Mrs Lubna Younas, Director Sports of Govt. Degree College for Women, People’s Colony and Farhan Ali, Secretary General, Gujranwala Netball Association were also present on the occasion.

