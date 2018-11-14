Cole quits

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Former England midfielder Joe Cole announced his retirement on Tuesday after making more than 700 appearances for seven clubs including West Ham and Chelsea.Cole, who turned 37 last week, said his career had been “a dream come true” and he now hopes to move into coaching. His final club was Tampa Bay Rowdies in the United Soccer League, the second tier in the US.
