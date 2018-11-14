Wed Nov 14, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
November 14, 2018
Advertisement

Cole quits

Sports

AFP
November 14, 2018

Share

LONDON: Former England midfielder Joe Cole announced his retirement on Tuesday after making more than 700 appearances for seven clubs including West Ham and Chelsea.Cole, who turned 37 last week, said his career had been “a dream come true” and he now hopes to move into coaching. His final club was Tampa Bay Rowdies in the United Soccer League, the second tier in the US.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

More From Sports