Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2018
Ijaz to lead Pakistan in Veterans WC

Sports

November 14, 2018

LAHORE: Led by former Test cricketer Ijaz Ahmed, a 16-member national team has been named for Veterans World Cup.The tournament will be held in Australia from November 20 to December 5 while the team will leave for Australia on November 17. The team: Ijaz Ahmed, Ghulam Ali, Sajid Ali, Shahid Anwar, Ghaffar Kazmi, Dastgeer Butt, Jafar Qureshi, Zafar Ali, Imtiaz Ahmed, Sagheer Abbas, Javed Hafeez, Babar Altaf, Amer Tauseef, Asif Hayat, Mazhar Hussain and Asim.

