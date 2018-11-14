Bismah fears for playing career after sinus operation

GEORGETOWN: Bismah Maroof, Pakistan’s former captain, has revealed she had doubts she would ever play cricket again after undergoing surgery for a sinus problem earlier in the year. Bismah experienced issues with her vision before and after the operation, but has recovered to play a part in Pakistan’s Women’s World T20 campaign in the Caribbean. It was after suffering from blurred vision during training in July that Maroof was told she needed an urgent operation. Because the sinus attack was related to her brain, doctors said the problem could be life-threatening; and even after the four-hour operation went to plan, she faced complications. Having been initially told she could not play cricket, Maroof’s condition fortunately improved and she was able to return to the Pakistan set-up during the T20 series against Australia in Kuala Lumpur last month.