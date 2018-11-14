BD in command

DHAKA: Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam claimed his third consecutive five-wicket haul on Tuesday to put Bangladesh in command in the second Test against Zimbabwe despite a defiant century by Brendon Taylor in Dhaka.

The home side bowled out Zimbabwe for 304 runs in the first innings to take a 218-run lead after they had declared their own innings for a mammoth 522-7 the previous afternoon. Zimbabwe need only a draw to win their first Test series in seven years, with the visitors having won the opening match in Sylhet by 151 runs, their first Test win away in almost two decades.

Taijul dismissed Regis Chakabva for 10 to complete his haul and Zimbabwe’s innings ended immediately, 19 short of the follow-on mark as last man Tendai Chatara was unable to bat due to injury.

Zimbabwe edged towards avoiding the follow-on once Taylor hit 110 off 194 balls and Peter Moor added a career-best 83 to rescue the side from a precarious 131-5 in the final session. Bangladesh had occasional medium pacer Ariful Haque to thank for breaking Moor’s 139-run sixth-wicket partnership with Taylor when he trapped the right-hander leg before in his first over.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 522/7 decl. (Mushfiqur Rahim 219* Mominul Haque 161; Kyle Jarvis 5-71) lead Zimbabwe 304 (Brendan Taylor 110, Peter Moor 83; Taijul Islam 5-107) by 218 runs.