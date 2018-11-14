SBP staff donates one-day salary to Dam Fund

LAHORE: The employees of Sports Board Punjab (SBP), showing strong support to raise major water reservoirs in the country, have donated one-day salary to Pakistan Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dam Fund.

DG Sports Nadeem Sarwar, on this occasion said that SBP management and staff would contribute every kind of support for this noble cause. “Water crisis is a national issue and we are quite confident that Pakistan’s patriotic nation would overcome this key issue through some collective and concrete endeavours,” he added.

He said Pakistan’s almost all institutions and masses have shown great generosity in the shape of hefty donations towards this national campaign. “SBP also joined other state institutions in this noble move in a bid to build much-needed water reservoirs”.