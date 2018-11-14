SA’s Chetty out of Women World T20

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GEORGETOWN: Trisha Chetty, South Africa wicketkeeper, has been ruled out of the ongoing Women’s World T20, confirmed Cricket South Africa. Chetty has been ruled out due to the reoccurrence of a back injury, and the Event Technical Committee of the tournament - comprising Mel Jones, Jennifer Nero, Roland Holder, Geoff Allardice, Chris Tetley and Ebony Rainford-Brent - has approved Faye Tunnicliffe as her replacement.
GEORGETOWN: Trisha Chetty, South Africa wicketkeeper, has been ruled out of the ongoing Women’s World T20, confirmed Cricket South Africa. Chetty has been ruled out due to the reoccurrence of a back injury, and the Event Technical Committee of the tournament - comprising Mel Jones, Jennifer Nero, Roland Holder, Geoff Allardice, Chris Tetley and Ebony Rainford-Brent - has approved Faye Tunnicliffe as her replacement.
Comments