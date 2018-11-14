SA’s Chetty out of Women World T20

GEORGETOWN: Trisha Chetty, South Africa wicketkeeper, has been ruled out of the ongoing Women’s World T20, confirmed Cricket South Africa. Chetty has been ruled out due to the reoccurrence of a back injury, and the Event Technical Committee of the tournament - comprising Mel Jones, Jennifer Nero, Roland Holder, Geoff Allardice, Chris Tetley and Ebony Rainford-Brent - has approved Faye Tunnicliffe as her replacement.