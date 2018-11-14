Wed Nov 14, 2018
November 14, 2018
Lokuhettige faces T10 League fixing charges

Agencies
November 14, 2018

DUBAI: Former Sri Lankan fast bowler Dilhara Lokuhettige has been charged and suspended for corruption during the first edition of the T10 league held last year, the International Cricket Council said Tuesday.

The 38-year-old has been charged with three counts of breaching the Emirates Cricket Board’s anti-corruption code.The league, with six teams playing the newest ten-overs-a-side format, was held in Sharjah. Lokuhettige is third Sri Lankan player charged for violating the anti-corruption code following cases last month former captain and ex-chief selector Sanath Jayasuriya and former fast bowler Nuwan Zoysa.

