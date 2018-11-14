PTF chief calls on president

ISLAMABAD: President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi has accepted Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) president Salim Saifullah Khan’s invitation to visit PTF Complex at convenient time or during the forthcoming international Future events to be held in coming December

Salim Saifullah Khan called on the Dr Arif Alvi at Presidency Tuesday morning and briefed him on the tennis development. “I am really obliged to the President for showing keen interest in sports especially in tennis. He is an ardent follower of the game and wanted to contribute for the promotion of tennis,” Salim Saifullah Khan said.

He confirmed that PTF president has accepted his invitation to visit PTF Complex in near future. Salim Saifullah Khan also apprised president on the ongoing ITF Juniors that are in progress in Islamabad.

During half an hour meeting with the head of the state, Salim Saifullah also briefed him on the expected participation of foreign players during the three international Future events to be held in December.According to PTF President Dr Arif Alvi, who is also patron in chief of the federation, wanted to play his role in tennis development.